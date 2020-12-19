Corona and Berliner Mieterverein

Corona and Tenant Advisory Services: We are open!

Dear advice-seekers, dear members!

Due to the precautions taken against a further spreading of the corona virus and to protect the most vulnerable people we have adjusted our service offering accordingly.

Despite our comprehensive hygiene concept we recommend using our advisory service by phone in order to reduce the risk of a COVID 19 infection instead of coming to one of our offices in person. Please ask for a phone consultation appointment by calling: 030 -22626-0. To prepare such advice by phone you can send your documents beforehand to: unterlagen@berliner-mieterverein.de. Please indicate in the subject line your last name and your membership number and make sure your attached documents have the standard formats PDF, Office and/or JPEG. Thank you for your understanding.

We still offer tenancy law and energy advisory services in person but you need to make an appointment by phone in advance. Advisory services without prior arrangement cannot take place – sorry!

Please use our service phone by dialing 030-226 260 to arrange an appointment.

We have taken appropriate precautions in our advisory centres to protect your health. It is mandatory to wear a face mask and to keep a distance of at least 1.5 m away from others belonging to a different household to reduce the risk of infection.

In addition, we kindly ask you to come to us – if possible – alone.

Please come on time, i.e. just shortly before the time arranged.

If you have any symptoms such as coughing or fever, please stay at home and seek legal advice over the phone.

Please also stay at home and use our advisory services by phone if you were tested and are still waiting for your result.



Our Spichernstraße 1 office is open as usual: Monday to Wednesday 9:00 am to 6:30 pm, Thursday 9 am to 7 pm, Friday 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. Note however that there will be no legal advice without prior appointment. Service no.: 030-226 260.



Additional advisory services:

Additional advisory offices are currently open!

Most of the “smaller advisory offices” in which we are “guests” of other organisations are open as well. Only at these offices advisory services are possible without prior appointment due to the low number of visitors. The number of persons allowed to be present in the rooms at the same time is however severely restricted. Please be aware that you might be obliged to wait in front of the building in this case. The hygiene rules must be followed here as well. In many advisory centres only one person per consultation is allowed. Information is also given by phone under: 030-226 260.

Monday to Friday from 1 pm to 4 pm and Monday and Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm by calling 030-226 26-152 (in this case no inspection of documents is possible).

Written answers to questions posed by e-mail or by letter to: Berliner Mieterverein, Spichernstraße 1, 10777 Berlin.

p.p. Reiner Wild

– Managing Director –





